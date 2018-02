WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A car slid into the river early Thursday. It happened just after 7:30 a.m. near 11th and River Boulevard.

Officials said one person has been removed from the vehicle and was not severely injured.

Officials report that River Boulevard is nearly impassable due to the ice.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.