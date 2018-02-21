Wichita maintenance says it’s ready for storm

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita storm crews are ready for the storm that is already in parts of Kansas.

Scott Perkins is Maintenance administrator, and has worked for the city for more than 20 years.

“We do not have a crystal ball,” says Perkins. “But we are certainly ready. Crews are on 12-hour shifts.”

The city has plenty of the salt and sand mix, and they have 170 workers ready to deploy, when the ice and snow hits.

“We watch forecasts all day, and hourly updates,” says Perkins. “It can be a tense job, but we have to be prepared, so we are.”

The city has approximately 19-hundred lane miles to clear. They plan on working two 12-hour shifts to get roads cleared and the salt/sand mix where needed.

“When you see the trucks, give them some room,” says Perkins. “They have to get the material on the roads.”