Topeka man pleads guilty to robbing Genesis Health Club

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Topeka man pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal charges he robbed a health club where he once worked.

Lesley Jamar Terrell, Jr., 33, pleaded guilty to one count of robbery. In his plea, he admitted that on Nov. 24, 2017, he and another man robbed the Genesis Health Club at 2909 Southwest 37th Street in Topeka.

A Genesis employee came upon the suspects in the lobby of the business while they were attempting to pry open a box used for money deposits by members of the club.

When police arrived, an employee told officers that one of the robbers resembled a former employee of the business. Investigators identified Terrell as a prior employee who worked as an overnight maintenance worker.

Sentencing is set for May 29. The other suspect, George Bernard Phelps, III, 31, Topeka, is set for a plea hearing March 19.

