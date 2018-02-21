The Podium on Day 12: How Olympians rebound after major injuries

Many events at the Winter Games involve high speeds, so when athletes get injured, it can be really gruesome. Oftentimes, it’s just a few months between a major injury and a medal-winning event. How do these athletes heal, physically and emotionally? Speed skater J.R. Celski tells The Podium about his difficult injury, and how he overcame his fears to get back into the rink.

The Podium will publish daily episodes, recapping the day’s events and biggest competitors from the 18 days competition in PyeongChang. Vox Media will produce the podcast on the ground in PyeongChang.

The podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Art19, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher.