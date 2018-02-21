Sedgwick Co. authorities searching for two people in stolen credit card case

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying a man and a woman who recently used stolen credit cards in the Wichita area.

According to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, the two people used the stolen credit cards to purchase thousands of dollars in merchandise in the Wichita area.

If you recognize either of the people, you are asked to call Sheriff Investigations at 316-660-5300.

