Road conditions expected to get worse by morning commute

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Road conditions are deteriorating and they will continue to get worse by your morning commute.

Roads in Wichita are already partially covered with ice.

Traffic was caused to slow due to the hazardous roads conditions. And a couple of traffic accidents led to minor injuries do drivers in the area.

One crash on K-96 at Hydraulic caused a driver minor injuries. Another crash happened on the southbound on-ramp to I-135 at 21st Street. That crash also resulted in minor injuries.

According to a spokesperson for Wesley, 18 ice-related falls and other injuries related to the weather have been reported since early Wednesday morning up until 8:30 p.m.

Stay with KSN for more weather updates throughout the night.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.