Progress being made at St. Jude Dream Home

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – There are two weeks left until you can reserve a ticket for this year’s St. Jude Dream Home.

Volunteers are busy building the home in northwest Wichita. It’s located at The Reserves at Sandcrest, near West 29th Street North and Hoover.

KSN’s Amanda Aguilar stopped by the Dream Home to check on its progress, where carpenters finished the last details on trim work in the home.

“They’re finishing up the detail on the range hood. They’re finishing up some of the beams,” said Curtis Cowgill of Nies Homes, the local contractor building the Dream Home. “So really they’re just trying to finish up and kind of put the finishing touches on all the trim work.”

The home’s cabinets are also installed and donated by RD Henry Cabinetry. This is the second year RD Henry has been involved with the St. Jude Dream Home.

Cowgill said they wanted to do something special this year, so they added the company and the St. Jude logo inside the cabinet drawers in the kitchen.

Now that the trimming is finished, the painters will come in this week to start their work, which can take up to two weeks.

After the painters are finished, the carpet, tile and wooden floor will be installed into the home.

“The last part will be kind of the finals. The electrician will come in and they’ll put all the light fixtures in — switches, plugs,” said Cowgill. “Plumbers will come in, put all the plumbing fixtures on. Then it’s just finishing up the hardware on the doors, and then we have a finished house.”

The 2018 St. Jude Dream Home is more than 4,000 feet, with five bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths.

It will have a wet bar, wine bar, workout room and an outdoor fire pit.

Cowgill said they wanted to focus on bringing the outdoor living area into the home. On the top and bottom floors, there are huge doors and windows.

“We have these 12 foot doors here and these 8 foot doors right here, which bring in just a lot of light,” Cowgill said.

WATCH: KSN’s Amanda Aguilar gives an inside look of the upstairs floor of the St. Jude Dream Home.

The St. Jude Dream home wouldn’t be possible without the help of local contractors, who are donating their time and products to the Dream Home to help support it.

Cowgill said St. Jude is a great cause to be a part of.

“When you see families go through what they go through, when their children have cancer, it’s so heartbreaking,” he explained. “I’m not a doctor. I can’t help in that way, but we can build a beautiful home. We can help raise a lot of money to help support the hospital.”

According to Cowgill, every year, there are 30 St. Jude Dream Homes built.

“Wichita is their second-fastest sellout market across the country,” he said.

Cowgill added that this speaks volumes about the community.

“I just think it’s just a great testament to the quality of people who live here,” said Cowgill.

You can reserve tickets for $100 each starting on March 7. There will be 11,000 tickets available. If they sell out, that means $1.1 million raised for St. Jude.

For more information about the St. Jude Dream Home, visit the Dream Home’s page on the KSN website.