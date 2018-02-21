Police release surveillance photo of bank robbery suspect

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating a bank robbery in northeast Wichita. It happened at the Bank of America branch located near 21st and Hillside just before noon.

The suspect indicated he had a gun and handed the teller a note. He left on foot heading north

The suspect is a black man wearing a royal blue KU cap and a light gray jacket. He is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall with a thin mustache and beard.

Anyone with information is asked to call the robbery section at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.