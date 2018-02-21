Police investigating a bank robbery in northeast Wichita

Wichita police are investigating a bank robbery at 21st and Hillside. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating a bank robbery in northeast Wichita. It happened at the Bank of America branch located near 21st and Hillside just before noon.

The suspect is a black man wearing a royal blue KU cap and a light gray jacket. He is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall with a thin mustache and beard. Officials are working to provide surveillance photos of the robbery.

