Planned Parenthood wins protection for Medicaid patients at 10th US Circuit Court of Appeals

KANSAS CITY (KSNW) – Wednesday, the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed that the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) acted unlawfully when they terminated Planned Parenthood in Kansas from the state’s Medicaid program.

Planned Parenthood Great Plains (PPGP) and three Planned Parenthood patients filed suit after the termination in 2016. This victory protects access to preventive sexual and reproductive health care services for thousands of women and men who choose Planned Parenthood as their trusted health care provider.

“Today’s decision from the 10th Circuit is a huge win for Kansas Medicaid patients who know and trust Planned Parenthood Great Plains as their health care provider. The court is now the fifth of six circuits to uphold patients’ right to receive health care from their preferred qualified provider,” said Planned Parenthood Great Plains President and CEO, Dr. Brandon Hill.

“Kansas’ termination of PPGP’s Medicaid contract was baseless and politically motivated. The 10th Circuit’s decision sends a strong message that state officials should not play politics with Medicaid – or the health care and wellbeing of Kansans. PPGP is proud to stand with our patients and to fight for access to the high-quality health care they deserve.”