Parts of KS turnpike shut down due to semi rollover

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – All lanes are now open northbound and southbound on the turnpike.

—

Parts of the Kansas Turnpike were shutdown due to a semi rollover crash earlier Wednesday evening. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. and involved a semi carrying 7,500 gallons of diesel fuel.

The crash happened at mile marker 74 between north and southbound El Dorado exits.

The turnpike was closed in both directions until around 5:30 p.m. when one southbound lande was re-opened and both northbound lanes remained close.

One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.