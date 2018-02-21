One Home Damaged in Hays Home Fire

By Published: Updated:

Hays, Kan. (KSNW) – One home is heavily damaged after a fire in Hays Tuesday Night.

Hays Fire Chief Gary Brown said firefighters arrived just after 9:30 p.m. to a fire in a two car attached garage. The fire spread into the home and to a car in the driveway.

As a precaution, occupants from nearby homes were evacuated. The fire didn’t spread and those homes were not damaged.

Additional crews from Ellis County, the city of Ellis and Victoria offered assistance in fighting the blaze.

Brown says the home, garage and a vehicle suffered heavy damage in the fire.

No one was injured in the blaze.

The fire is being investigated by the Hays Police Department and the Hays Fire Department.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s