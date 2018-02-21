One Home Damaged in Hays Home Fire

Hays, Kan. (KSNW) – One home is heavily damaged after a fire in Hays Tuesday Night.

Hays Fire Chief Gary Brown said firefighters arrived just after 9:30 p.m. to a fire in a two car attached garage. The fire spread into the home and to a car in the driveway.

As a precaution, occupants from nearby homes were evacuated. The fire didn’t spread and those homes were not damaged.

Additional crews from Ellis County, the city of Ellis and Victoria offered assistance in fighting the blaze.

Brown says the home, garage and a vehicle suffered heavy damage in the fire.

No one was injured in the blaze.

The fire is being investigated by the Hays Police Department and the Hays Fire Department.