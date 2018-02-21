New details released in YMCA sexual assault case

By Published:
Caleb Gaston (Mug shot courtesy Sedgwick County Jail)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – New details have been released surrounding the alleged assault of two children at the downtown YMCA.

The probable cause affidavit, listing the evidence that led police to arrest Caleb Gaston, was released Wednesday.

We will not be including some of the details due to the graphic nature of the information.

The affidavit says a mother noticed problems with her 4-year-old daughter after she was at the Y’s Kid Zone. Nurses and doctors checked the girl and the mother also called the police. Police did review video from the Kid Zone.

According to the document, the video shows Caleb Gaston striking the 4-year-old girl twice in the face and at some point taking her to the bathroom, where the alleged assault happened.

Gaston remains in jail on a $1 million bond. He is due back in court February 27.

