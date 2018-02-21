Mueller files new charges in Manafort case

The Associated Press Published:
Robert Mueller
FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, former FBI Director Robert Mueller, the special counsel probing Russian interference in the 2016 election, departs Capitol Hill following a closed door meeting in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Court records indicate at least one new charge has been filed under seal in the case against President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman.

The filing indicates a sealed document was entered in Paul Manafort’s case. No details such as who it’s against or whether it’s part of a plea deal are disclosed.

It comes after prosecutors revealed last week that they had uncovered “additional criminal conduct” that includes “a series of bank frauds and bank fraud conspiracies” related to a mortgage on one of Manafort’s properties.

Prosecutors say Manafort obtained the mortgage fraudulently by providing the bank with “doctored profit and loss statements” for his political consulting business that overstated the company’s income by “millions of dollars.”

Manafort previously denied any wrongdoing regarding his mortgages.

