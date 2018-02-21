Mother who lost son to cancer, now dedicates work to St. Jude

By Published: Updated:
(Photo courtesy Katy Mortimer)

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A mother from Junction City was so moved by how St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital fought to save her little boy, she recently moved to Memphis to be a part of its mission.

“When they said it was cancer, my whole world flipped upside down,” said Katy Mortimer.

The young mother wasn’t prepared, when a CT scan showed why her 2-year-old son, Brady, was having headaches and eye pain.

“It revealed Brady had a tumor the size of a grapefruit,” said Mortimer.

Even after brain surgery, the toddler was only given a month to live, until he went to St. Jude. Doctors there gave Brady two rounds of chemotherapy, plus precious time with his family.

“They gave me four extra months with my son, and that might not sound like a lot for the average person, but it’s sure more than 30 days, and I’m forever grateful to have that time,” said Mortimer.

She is also grateful that Brady was happy at St. Jude, right to the end.

“He was just a ray of sunshine that would walk the halls of St. Jude and wave to everybody and say, ‘Hey, that’s my friend!'” recalled Mortimer, with a smile. “He was actually playing 12 hours before he passed away, out on the playground.”

That was in 2012, but every year since, Brady’s family has come back to St. Jude for a Day of Remembrance ceremony, when they meet other families who have lost loved ones.

Last year on Brady’s birthday, his family and some St. Jude staff members released balloons in his memory.

“Our child has not been forgotten,” said Mortimer. “He’ll never be forgotten so long as we have St. Jude by our side.”

Katy now works at the hospital, raising awareness and money for St. Jude.

She says she does miss Kansas, but feels good giving back to the doctors who never gave up on her son.

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s