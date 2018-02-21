Kansas woman charged after children allegedly given meds

Gavel (KSN News)

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) – An Olathe woman has been charged with one count of attempted capital murder after she allegedly gave her three children medication to try and kill them.

The Kansas City Star reports Johnson County authorities charged 37-year-old Therese Roever Wednesday. Her bond was set at $1 million.

Roever and her children were found needing medical attention in their home Monday. Police said Roever gave them information that made them believe she had given the children a substance meant to harm them.

Roever was taken to jail Monday night. The children remain hospitalized but their father said Wednesday in a statement that they are recovering and should be returning home soon.

Johnson County court records show Roever and her ex-husband have been involved in long-running litigation involving domestic issues, including child custody.

