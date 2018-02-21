Kansas State tops Texas 58-48

Associated Press Published:
Kansas State Wildcats Basketball (KSN)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – Barry Brown scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half and Kansas State pulled away late to beat Texas 58-48 on Wednesday night.

In what was a cold shooting affair for both teams, the last five minutes saw Kansas State (20-8, 9-6 Big 12 Conference) close on a 16-4 run. Brown had the hot hand as he knocked down five free throws, two layups and a backbreaking 3-pointer in the final 4:49.

The Wildcats shot 42 percent but just 3 of 13 (23 percent) from long range. Texas (16-12, 6-9) shot 29 percent overall and missed 16 of 18 3-pointers.

Dean Wade added 13 points for Kansas State. Cartier Diarra had 12 points and Xavier Sneed chipped in nine with a game-high 13 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Matt Coleman scored 14 points and was a perfect 6-of-6 shooting from the free-throw line to lead Texas. Dylan Osetkowski finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Coleman made six free throws and Mohamed Bamba added a dunk during a 8-2 surge to give the Longhorns a 44-42 lead with 5:12 left before Kansas State pulled away.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas State gets back-to-back 20-win seasons for the first time since the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons.

Texas, which beat then-No. 23 Oklahoma 77-66 on Saturday, has now lost four of their last five games.

STATS AND STREAKS

Xavier Sneed’s 13 rebounds was a single-game best for a Kansas State player this season.

UP NEXT

Texas hosts Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Kansas State travels to Oklahoma on Saturday.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s