Kansas senators pass controversial law involving drunk driving, consider other hot topics

(TOPEKA CAPITOL BUREAU) – Kansas senators were working swiftly at the statehouse on Wednesday, passing a bill that would allow a jury and agencies to know if the victim in a drunk driving accident was wearing a seat belt.

The bill drew controversy from Republicans and Democrats alike. Some hope it could encourage more people to wear seat belts and others worry it could put the victim at risk of receiving blame and distract from the negligence of a drunk driver.

A push to allow state universities to research industrial hemp advanced Tuesday and could be passed on to the House later this week.

“Industrial hemp can be used in a variety of ways like paper or clothing. It’s not intoxicating and it’s gotten caught up in the THC debate,” State Sen. David Haley (D) of Kansas City said.

There was little opposition to the bill.

