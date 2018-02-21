Julia Mancuso learns how to make rice wine

Julia Mancuso visits a rice wine expert in South Korea to experience what goes into the process of making it. She also has the opportunity to taste the finished product.
KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.