‘I was almost a school shooter,’ Colorado man says

KUSA-TV Published:

DENVER, Colo. (KUSA) – Days after the deadly school shooting in Florida, a man named Aaron chose to write to NBC affiliate KUSA, and share his personal story about how he was almost a school shooter. It’s not for attention, Aaron did it to help even one person who may be considering the fate he once considered.

An act of kindness helped Aaron out of a dark place.

“I was almost a school shooter. I didn’t carry out anything, I didn’t hurt anyone. But in 1996, I almost did the worst possible thing,” read Aaron’s message.

Aaron goes on to talk about how he was an outcast and bullied in high school.

“People say mental health is the issue. And that’s true. My mental health was in sad shape, I was severely depressed and suicidal. A bigger issue was love. I had a severe lack of love, and I really think this kid did too.” said Aaron.

“But there is one thing that would have made it all different. One thing, that if it was in the equation, would have ended up in terror. I didn’t have access to an assault rifle. I was almost a school shooter. I am not a school shooter because I didn’t have access to guns,” said Aaron.

 

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s