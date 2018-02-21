Heights boys’ basketball wins City League title

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Heights boys’ basketball team clinched an outright City League title with a 52-44 home win over Southeast.
With the win, Heights has now won two out of the last three league titles. This year’s team is 13-2 in league play heading into Thursday’s regular-season finale against East.
The Falcons’ girls also were winners over the Golden Buffaloes, beating Southeast in overtime 53-50.
Here are some other scores from around the state:
Arkansas City 61, Wichita Campus 49
Attica 66, Cunningham 23
Central Plains 68, Ellinwood 26
Clifton-Clyde 69, Valley Heights 42
Galena 53, Pittsburg Colgan 45
Garden City 50, Liberal 46
Girard 59, Riverton 42
Hanover 72, Linn 40
Hays 92, Dodge City 80
Hays-TMP-Marian 68, Plainville 67
Holton 59, Sabetha 52
Ingalls 63, Satanta 46
Kingman 64, Nickerson 50
Lakeside 56, Logan 54
Larned 49, Lyons 32
Manhattan 65, Junction City 61, OT
Moscow 62, Sublette 34
Natoma 42, Palco 40
Ness City 80, Dighton 38
Osborne 65, Victoria 33
Phillipsburg 67, Stockton 56
Pittsburg 66, Joplin, Mo. 49
Rock Hills 63, Pike Valley 45
Salina Central 41, Salina South 22
Salina Sacred Heart 80, Ellsworth 74, 3OT
South Central 19, Minneola 9
St. John 77, Otis-Bison 32
Stafford 62, Pretty Prairie 53
Syracuse 41, Rolla 18
Topeka Hayden 42, Topeka West 41
Topeka Seaman 72, Shawnee Heights 69
Washburn Rural 61, Highland Park 59, OT
Wichita North 70, Wichita Northwest 5
Wichita South 65, Wichita West 22
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Andover Central vs. Goddard-Eisenhower, ppd. to Feb 21.
Augusta vs. El Dorado, ppd. to Feb 24.
Belle Plaine vs. Garden Plain, ppd. to Feb 21.
Bennington vs. St. John’s Beloit-Tipton, ppd. to Feb 22.
Buhler vs. Winfield, ppd. to Feb 21.
Chaparral vs. Wichita Independent, ccd.
Circle vs. McPherson, ppd. to Feb 23.
Clearwater vs. Wellington, ppd. to Feb 26.
Douglass vs. Conway Springs, ppd. to Feb 22.
Elyria Christian vs. Hutchinson Central Christian, ppd. to Feb 22.
Haven vs. Halstead, ppd. to Feb 22.
Herington vs. Inman, ppd. to Feb 22.
Hutchinson vs. Derby, ppd. to Feb 23.
Little River vs. Canton-Galva, ppd. to Feb 22.
Maize South vs. Andover, ppd. to Feb 21.
Maize vs. Newton, ppd. to Feb 21.
Medicine Lodge vs. Wichita Trinity, ppd. to Feb 22.
Minneapolis vs. Russell, ppd. to Feb 22.
Moundridge vs. Solomon, ppd. to Feb 23.
Mulvane vs. Andale, ccd.
Smoky Valley vs. Hillsboro, ppd. to Feb 22.
Southeast Saline vs. Republic County, ccd.
Sterling vs. Hesston, ppd. to Feb 22.
Valley Center vs. Goddard, ppd.
Wichita Collegiate vs. Rose Hill, ppd. to Feb 21.
|GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Arkansas City 44, Wichita Campus 41
Beloit 47, Smith Center 43
Bucklin 58, Ashland 28
Central Plains 95, Ellinwood 38
Cheylin 42, Rawlins County 41
Columbus 42, Baxter Springs 38
Cunningham 38, Attica 25
Dighton 52, Ness City 22
Elkhart 47, Stanton County 41
Ellsworth 49, Salina Sacred Heart 31
Girard 56, Riverton 23
Golden Plains 57, Northern Valley 51
Hanover 59, Linn 29
Hays 48, Dodge City 38
Hays-TMP-Marian 69, Plainville 60
Hill City 46, Norton 37
Hodgeman County 55, Macksville 30
Holton 63, Sabetha 34
Hugoton 66, Lakin 37
Ingalls 80, Satanta 59
Kingman 47, Nickerson 35
Kiowa County 86, Fowler 16
Lakeside 49, Logan 34
Larned 37, Lyons 35
Liberal 49, Garden City 25
Manhattan 63, Junction City 28
Natoma 33, Palco 26
Pike Valley 46, Rock Hills 45
Pittsburg Colgan 52, Galena 50
Pratt 47, Hoisington 44
Pretty Prairie 43, Stafford 17
Salina Central 45, Salina South 43
Scott City 57, Goodland 41
South Central 69, Minneola 41
Spearville 49, Meade 37
St. John 36, Otis-Bison 35
Stockton 72, Phillipsburg 49
Sublette 58, Moscow 30
Topeka Hayden 51, Topeka West 41
Topeka Seaman 53, Shawnee Heights 19
Valley Heights 56, Clifton-Clyde 41
Victoria 55, Osborne 49
Washburn Rural 61, Highland Park 25
Wheatland-Grinnell 64, Western Plains-Healy 13
Wichita East 60, Kapaun Mount Carmel 55
Wichita Heights 53, Wichita Southeast 50
Wichita Northwest 61, Wichita North 36
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Andover Central vs. Goddard-Eisenhower, ppd. to Feb 21.
Augusta vs. El Dorado, ppd. to Feb 24.
Belle Plaine vs. Garden Plain, ppd. to Feb 21.
Bennington vs. St. John’s Beloit-Tipton, ppd. to Feb 22.
Buhler vs. Winfield, ppd. to Feb 21.
Chaparral vs. Wichita Independent, ccd.
Chapman vs. Abilene, ppd. to Feb 23.
Circle vs. McPherson, ppd. to Feb 23.
Clearwater vs. Wellington, ppd. to Feb 26.
Douglass vs. Conway Springs, ppd. to Feb 22.
Elyria Christian vs. Hutchinson Central Christian, ppd. to Feb 22.
Haven vs. Halstead, ppd. to Feb 22.
Herington vs. Inman, ppd. to Feb 22.
Hutchinson vs. Derby, ppd. to Feb 23.
Little River vs. Canton-Galva, ppd. to Feb 22.
Maize South vs. Andover, ppd. to Feb 23.
Maize vs. Newton, ppd. to Feb 23.
Medicine Lodge vs. Wichita Trinity, ppd. to Feb 22.
Minneapolis vs. Russell, ppd. to Feb 22.
Moundridge vs. Solomon, ppd. to Feb 23.
Mulvane vs. Andale, ccd.
Rose Hill vs. Wichita Collegiate, ppd. to Feb 21.
Smoky Valley vs. Hillsboro, ppd. to Feb 22.
Southeast Saline vs. Republic County, ccd.
Sterling vs. Hesston, ppd. to Feb 22.
Valley Center vs. Goddard, ppd. to Feb 21.