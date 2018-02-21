Gov. Colyer signs bill authorizing statue of Dwight D. Eisenhower on capitol grounds

ABILENE, Kan. (KSN CAPITOL BUREAU) – Governor Jeff Colyer today signed SB 262 authorizing the construction of a statue honoring Dwight D. Eisenhower. The statue will be constructed on the northwest quadrant of the Capitol grounds. It is expected to be in place by the fall of 2018. The governor had previously expressed a desire that this bill, which passed unanimously in both chambers, would be the first he had the opportunity to sign.

“I mentioned this bill in my swearing-in address because President Eisenhower is a real hero to me,” the Governor said. “The idea of servant leadership is encapsulated in Ike, and I take great pride in the fact that one of the greatest Americans of the past century was a quiet Kansan. He taught us that you have to listen before you serve and you have to serve selflessly before you can lead effectively, and that is a standard I have tried to live up to my entire life.”

Governor Colyer signed the bill at the Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library in Abilene joined by members of the Eisenhower family, legislators, and other officials.

