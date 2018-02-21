Fire damages Hays home

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – One home was heavily damaged after a fire in Hays Tuesday Night. It happened at 207 Circle Drive.

Hays Fire Chief Gary Brown said firefighters arrived just after 9:30 p.m. to a fire in a two car attached garage. The fire spread into the home and to a car in the driveway.

As a precaution, occupants from nearby homes were evacuated. The fire didn’t spread, and those homes were not damaged.

Additional crews from Ellis County, the city of Ellis and Victoria offered assistance in fighting the blaze.

Brown says the home, garage and a vehicle suffered heavy damage in the fire. No one was injured in the blaze.

The fire is being investigated by the Hays Police Department and the Hays Fire Department.

