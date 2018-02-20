Woman killed in head-on crash on icy Kansas highway

BELVUE, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified a woman killed in a two-vehicle crash near Belvue.

Just after 11 p.m. Monday, a 2000 Ford F150, driven by Donald D. Ebert, 51, of Louisville, was westbound on U.S. Highway 24 and a 2004 Alero Oldsmobile, driven by Sarah Helen Salinas, 38, of St. Marys, was heading east.

The patrol said both drivers lost control on an icy bridge. Ebert struck Salinas in the eastbound lane head-on.

Ebert and a passenger, identified as Corina M. Roudybush, 50, of Clay Center, were taken to Stormont Vail Hospital with injuries. Both were wearing seat belts.

Salinas was the only occupant in her vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. KHP said she was not wearing a seat belt.

