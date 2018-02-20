Woman killed in head-on crash on icy Kansas highway

By Published: Updated:
Kansas Highway Patrol (KSN File Photo)

BELVUE, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified a woman killed in a two-vehicle crash near Belvue.

Just after 11 p.m. Monday, a 2000 Ford F150, driven by Donald D. Ebert, 51, of Louisville, was westbound on U.S. Highway 24 and a 2004 Alero Oldsmobile, driven by Sarah Helen Salinas, 38, of St. Marys, was heading east.

The patrol said both drivers lost control on an icy bridge. Ebert struck Salinas in the eastbound lane head-on.

Ebert and a passenger, identified as Corina M. Roudybush, 50, of Clay Center, were taken to Stormont Vail Hospital with injuries. Both were wearing seat belts.

Salinas was the only occupant in her vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. KHP said she was not wearing a seat belt.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s