Wichita State basketball looks to the future and to the past

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita State Shockers men’s basketball team is busy preparing for tomorrow’s game against Tulane. While the Shockers have won six of seven heading into the matchup, the Green Wave have lost seven of eight.

Wichita State is playing some of its best basketball as the regular season draws to a close, making it hard for Shocker Nation to not have flashbacks of that 2012-2013 team that made it to the Final Four. And with Lousiville having to vacate its title from that year, Gregg Marshall offered up a unique solution to declaring a national champion: Wichita State vs. Michigan (the team Lousiville beat in the championship game) for all the marbles.