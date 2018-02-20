Wichita police deploy new tool to curb traffic accidents, deaths

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department has deployed a new, police radar trailer in an effort to reduce traffic accidents.

“It serves a dual purpose. It actually gives the public a message, slow down, high accident location coming up. Whatever you want it to say, we can do that, but at the same time, we are pulling information from it,” said Wichita Police Lieutenant Jeff Allen.

Lt. Allen is in charge of the department’s centralized traffic unit. The unit was formed in December of 2017 after it was decentralized in the early 2000s and traffic officers were moved to the city’s substations.

“What happened from those stations, they got kind of pulled into doing 911 calls and so essentially traffic enforcement went on a steep decline over the last 10 or 15 years,” Allen said.

The unit now has 20 dedicated traffic officers, eight of which are motorcycle officers. In addition, police have invested in a radar trailer. The trailer is used as a messaging board and radar detection in high accident areas, according to Allen.

“We can actually deploy this trailer out in a location,” Allen said. “We can gauge the number of cars that have gone by. We can get the average speed, the top speed, the low-speed. We can gain all kinds of information from just putting this trailer out.”

Allen said the department plans to use the collected data and information to address traffic issues around the city.

“By putting that trailer out there we can say, OK, we looked at it, we may see something that really garners our attention, maybe, 70, 80 mph or you may see something that doesn’t surprise us. We will wait and see what we get,” he said.

He added the trailer will play an important role in educating drivers.

“The biggest thing is we are trying to change driving behavior in Wichita and get driving accidents and fatalities especially down,” Allen said. “We’re not just out trying to write you tickets. Of course, we’d rather you just look at this board and say, ‘Oh, I’m going too fast.'”

The trailer was funded by a $300,000 grant from the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration through KDOT. It’s the same grant that was used to deploy the motorcycle unit.

 

