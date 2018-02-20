‘Turnaround Day’ putting pressure on Kansas lawmakers

TOPEKA (KSN CAPITOL BUREAU) — Lawmakers at the state capitol are busy trying to pass bills before Thursday’s turnaround deadline.

The turnaround deadline means if a bill is not passed this week it likely won’t be taken up this session unless the bill comes from one of the three exempt committees, or leadership has requested to take the bill up at a later date.

In the House of Representatives, the debate over the qualifications needed to run for statewide offices lasted more than an hour. Statewide offices include; the Governor, Secretary of State, and Attorney General’s office.

Under the proposal, a person would have to be 18 years old to run. Currently, Kansas doesn’t have any requirements in place for a person to run for statewide office.

“You also have to be a resident of the state of Kansas, this bill does not take effect until January 1st of 2019,” explained author of the bill State Rep. Blake Carpenter, R-Derby.

There were a number of amendments offered to the bill like moving the age up to run for Governor to 30, it was rejected. One amendment added to the bill requires every candidate running for Attorney General be licensed to practice law in the state.

Wichita democrat State Rep. Brandon Whipple was against the bill.

“Really I don’t think there is a chance that a teenager is actually going to win a Governor’s office, but what they are adding is their opinions and their view to the discussion,” Whipple said.

In the Senate, members debated 15 bills.

One of those bills requires people who try to influence contracting decisions in the executive branch or judicial branch to register as lobbyists.

“I think it’s important to be open and transparent when you’re doing business with the executive branch,” explained State Sen. Anthony Hensley, D-Topeka.

Tuesday kicked off three days of debate in both chambers as lawmakers look to whittle down the list of bills they’ll consider this session.

“We’re doing a lot of light lifting, house cleaning, rats and cats as they call it,” explained State Sen. Steve Fitzgerald, R-Leavenworth.

However, some lawmakers say at this point in the session lawmakers should be tackling the bigger issues.

“We’ve wasted time in the first six weeks basically doing nothing in terms of addressing what is the most important issue in our budget, and that is to adequately and federally fund K-12 education,” said Hensley.

The chambers will take final action on the bills voted on Wednesday morning.