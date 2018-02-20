Slick roads raise concern for Wichita drivers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Drivers woke up to extremely slippery roads Tuesday morning. Despite the efforts of public works to lay treatment down, KSN saw a number of vehicles that slid right off the freeway due to slick roadways. There have been nearly 150 accidents in less than 24 hours.

Public Works began treating the roads around 10 pm Monday night but public works director, Alan King says their efforts most likely went unnoticed.

“If you lay material down and then it washes away before a flash freeze, that’s the most difficult kind of a condition for us to respond to,” explained King.

Tuesday morning King responded to questions about why Sedgwick County roads have been difficult to drive on.

“The freezing rain; that is about the most difficult type of event for us to react to. Around 3 to 5 o’clock, depending on where you were, a lot of precipitation came down fairly heavy and washed some of that treatment off the roads.”

However, King says this is something they are diligently working to correct with crews on the roads 24/7. KSN also spoke with Mike Johnson, owner of Wichita Driving Schools, for tips on safe driving on these icy days.

“If the car goes into a skid, immediately let off your accelerator and try to keep the car going forward,” said Johnson. “Also, being in front of a big rig, 10 seconds back; that’s not to bad of a situation. They’re clearing the road off a little bit.”

Johnson adds that drivers should leave their traction control system on while driving. This helps limit your tires from accelerating on slippery roads.