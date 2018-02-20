Roads turn icy Tuesday morning

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police and KHP urge all motorists to use extreme caution while traveling Tuesday.

The Emergency Accident Reporting Plan has been has been activated for Wichita.

Roads became icy in the early hours of Tuesday morning as bands of freezing rain moved into the area.

Accidents throughout the area have been reported.

Particular areas of concern are I-235 as well Kellogg, where numerous slide offs have been reported.

Police urge motorists to avoid all elevated portions of Kellogg in Wichita, do to numerous accidents along the road.

The EARP plan allows motorists who are involved in a non-injury accident to move their vehicles, exchange information with the other driver involved and report the accident within 24 hours of occurrence.

If there is an injury or alcohol use is suspected, call 911 and officers will respond to the accident.

Motorists can get an accident form at local area QuikTrips, Kwik Shops, police stations.

