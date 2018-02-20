Road crews working ahead of expected refreeze

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) Roads this morning were a slushy, slick mess.

“It was challenging,” says Supervisor Terry Nicholas.

Tuesday, evening crews are focused on one thing.

“Getting resources where you need them that is the biggest part of it,” Nicholas explains.

Relying on snow plow trucks and guys like Mark Greiner to drive them.

“All of the roads from Northwestern towards the center of Wichita were pretty much iced over by the time that I came in,” says Greiner.

It’s plows to the ground. Move over ice. The city is working ahead of a potential refreeze treating and clearing roads so they are safe in the morning.

“At this point were are shifting over to school routes to make sure they good for the morning when school opens,” says Nicholas.

Next, the secondary city roads that most people use for their commute to work.

Greiner and the other drivers are doing the heavy lifting but could use some help.

With the dozens of trucks on the road they are asking people to mindful of how they drive around them.

It may be a long night but crews are prepared and ready to go.

Nicholas says, “For the most part we are looking at everyone being on regular snow shift. Noon to Midnight and midnight to noon throughout the week. It is just that sketchy all the way through the week.”

Nicholas also says crews are on call from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

