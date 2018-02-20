Rhode Island marks 15 years since 100 killed in club fire

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Jeff Pelchat, of Rehoboth, Mass., left, places his hands on the shoulders of his wife, Station nightclub fire survivor Kathy Pelchat, also of Rehoboth, center, during a ceremony Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, to mark the 15th anniversary of the fire, in West Warwick, R.I. The Feb. 20, 2003, fire at the nightclub in West Warwick, that killed 100 and injured more than 200 others, started when pyrotechnics for the rock band Great White set fire to flammable foam installed as soundproofing. The site of the fire is now a memorial park. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island is marking the 15th anniversary of a nightclub fire that killed 100 people and injured more than 200 others.

The Feb. 20, 2003, fire at The Station nightclub in West Warwick started when pyrotechnics for the rock band Great White set fire to flammable foam installed as soundproofing.

The site of the fire is now a memorial park.

On Tuesday, some survivors, victims’ relatives, fire officials and fire safety advocates gathered there to discuss a new federal tax incentive meant to make it easier for small businesses to install sprinklers.

Gina Russo, a fire survivor, is president of the group that built the memorial park. She says that if there had been sprinklers in the club, “life would be completely different” for many of the people gathered there.

Related Posts