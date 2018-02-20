Police: Fatal crash victim was suicidal

By Published:
Fatal crash (Courtesy: KSNT)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a 36-year-old man who died in a crash this morning was suicidal.

Around 2:30 a.m., a woman called police to report that her 36-year-old son was driving a Tahoe near Central and Webb. She told police he was suicidal.

Officers responded and found the Tahoe driving at a high rate of speed. Due to the condition of the roads and the high-speed, officers disregarded the chase.

However, shortly after, the Tahoe crashed into a concrete wall in the Beechcraft tunnel on Central east of Webb.

The Tahoe caught fire and the driver was pronounced dead. He has been identified as Ryan Hendrix.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s