Police: Fatal crash victim was suicidal

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a 36-year-old man who died in a crash this morning was suicidal.

Around 2:30 a.m., a woman called police to report that her 36-year-old son was driving a Tahoe near Central and Webb. She told police he was suicidal.

Officers responded and found the Tahoe driving at a high rate of speed. Due to the condition of the roads and the high-speed, officers disregarded the chase.

However, shortly after, the Tahoe crashed into a concrete wall in the Beechcraft tunnel on Central east of Webb.

The Tahoe caught fire and the driver was pronounced dead. He has been identified as Ryan Hendrix.

