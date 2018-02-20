Lawrence man sentenced in grandmother’s stabbing death

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – A Lawrence man who stabbed his grandmother to death has been sentenced to more than 48 years in prison.

Nineteen-year-old Jaered Long was sentenced Tuesday in the December 2015 death of 67-year-old Deborah Bretthauer at a Lawrence apartment where the two lived.

Lawrence police say Bretthauer was stabbed dozens of times with a bread knife while she was in bed.

Long was 16 at the time of his grandmother’s death. The Lawrence Journal-World reports he was charged as an adult with first-degree murder and eventually pleaded no contest to second-degree murder.

One of Long’s therapists testified earlier that she asked Bretthauer to consider residential treatment for her grandson’s abusive behavior but Bretthauer didn’t agree to the plan.

