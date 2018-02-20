Kansas soldier dies in Iraq

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Department of Defense announced today the death of a soldier supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.

Sgt. Christina Marie Schoenecker, 26, of Arlington, died Feb. 19 in Baghdad, from a non-combat related incident.

Schoenecker was assigned to the 89th Sustainment Brigade in Wichita. The incident is under investigation.

