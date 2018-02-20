Kansas lawmakers split on response to teen governor hopefuls

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – More than a half-dozen candidates in the crowded Kansas governor’s race are teenagers, and legislators are divided over whether it’s a problem worth trying to prevent in the future.

The Kansas House advanced a bill Tuesday on a 73-43 vote to require candidates for governor to be 18 to run, starting next year. House members will take a final vote by Wednesday to determine whether the bill passes and goes to the Senate.

Kansas and Vermont are the only states without a minimum age.

Six Kansas teenagers have formed campaign committees for governor. Several out-of-state teenagers have joined the fray because Kansas lacks a residency requirement.

The bill’s supporters argue candidates should be at least old enough to vote. Critics said the state shouldn’t discourage young people’s interested in politics.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.