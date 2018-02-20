Kansas cancels severe weather ceremony because of weather

By Published: Updated:
Gov. Jeff Colyer

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Plans for Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer to sign a proclamation on the importance of being prepared for severe weather were canceled – because of severe weather.

Colyer planned to sign the Severe Weather Awareness Week proclamation on Tuesday but the event was canceled after freezing rain and ice hit Topeka.

The weather caused several accidents, minor power disruptions, business closings and the cancellation of school and other events in northeast Kansas.

The special weather week is scheduled for March 5-9, during which emergency management officials will publicize ways for Kansans to be ready for bad weather.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s