Juvenile suspended after Great Bend Middle School threat

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – USD 428 Great Bend has suspended a juvenile after threats were made towards Great Bend Middle School. The threats were made around 9 p.m. Monday night.

Officers from the Great Bend Police Department were notified of the threats and immediately contacted USD 428 personnel.

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined a juvenile had made a threat through Snapchat.

The juvenile was interviewed and was suspended according to police.

The case has been submitted to the Barton County Attorney’s office for formal filing of criminal charges.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.