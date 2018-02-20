Juvenile suspended after Great Bend Middle School threat

By Published: Updated:

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – USD 428 Great Bend has suspended a juvenile after threats were made towards Great Bend Middle School. The threats were made around 9 p.m. Monday night.

Officers from the Great Bend Police Department were notified of the threats and immediately contacted USD 428 personnel.

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined a juvenile had made a threat through Snapchat.

The juvenile was interviewed and was suspended according to police.

The case has been submitted to the Barton County Attorney’s office for formal filing of criminal charges.

