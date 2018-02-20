Hesston police chief receives Medal of Valor

By and Published: Updated:
Chief Doug Schroeder was awarded the Medal of Valor at the White House on Tuesday. (KSN Photo)

WASHINGTON (KSNW) – Hesston Police Chief Doug Schroeder received the Medal of Valor on Tuesday at a White House ceremony.

On February 25, 2016, a gunman killed three and injured others during a shooting at Excel Industries in Hesston.

Chief Douglas Shroeder charged into the building and took down the gunman. President Donald Trump spoke about his actions during the ceremony.

“He closed in on the shooter, dodging bullets and firing back until he stopped the killer cold. Chief Schroeder you saved a lot of lives. Thank God you were there. Thank you chief,” said President Trump.

Schroeder was among 12 law enforcement officers from across the country who were honored.

The Medal of Valor is the highest decoration for bravery exhibited by public safety officers in the United States. It is comparable to the military’s Medal of Honor.

