Germany beats Switzerland 2-1 in OT, into Olympic quarters

NBC Olympics.com Published:
Seidenberg wins it

GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) — Yannic Seidenberg scored 32 seconds into overtime to give Germany a 2-1 victory over Switzerland in the qualification round Tuesday night, earning a trip to the quarterfinals against top-seeded Sweden.

Leonard Pfoderl scored in regulation for Germany, which got 20 saves from goaltender Danny aus den Birken in eliminating Switzerland.

Former NHL goaltender Jonas Hiller stopped 23 of 25 shots in net for the Swiss, who got a second-period goal from Simon Moser to tie it. Switzerland couldn’t muster much offense against a structured Germany team.

Germany next faces Sweden, the only team to go 3-0-0 in pool play. The Swedes are led by former NHL forward Linus Omark and goaltender Viktor Fasth, who stopped 35 of the 36 shots he faced in two starts.

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s