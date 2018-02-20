Elliott’s Answer: Wichita State Hoops

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – This weeks Elliott’s Answer has to do with Wichita State basketball. The Shockers are playing some of their best basketball of the year, and Kelvin Hicks from Wichita thinks that’s because WSU isn’t relying on threes and is making sure the big men (specifically Shaq Morris) get the touches they deserve inside.

Elliott agrees with Kelvin, saying that Wichita State’s big men are a luxury a lot of other teams don’t have. He explains how they make things easier for the rest of the Shockers, and how the team needs to continue to stay balanced on offense.

