Derby police investigating the deaths of two men

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – Derby police are investigating the deaths of two men. On Monday evening, the Derby Police Department responded to a home in the 600 block of Tanglewood Ct. in Derby to check the welfare of the resident.

Officers made entry into the home and found the bodies of two men from apparent gunshot wounds. Police Chief Robert Lee said there were no signs of forced entry. Lee says investigators don’t know the relationship between the two men.

The Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Science Center is assisting in determining the sequence of injuries and if any of the injuries were self-inflicted.

Anyone with information should call the Derby Police Department at 788-1557 or Derby Crime Stoppers at 788-TIPS-8477.

