Catching up with TODAY Show Hosts at the Olympics

[WATCH VIDEO: Click or tap here to watch the tour]

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (Nexstar) — Each and every morning, millions of Americans tune in for the TODAY Show.

Our Aaron Nolan, who’s in South Korea covering the Winter Olympics, got an invitation to go backstage and even sit down to talk with TODAY Show anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

The time difference from South Korea to the U.S. anywhere from 14 to 16 hours, so the TODAY Show has become more like the late night party show and that was more than obvious when our cameras were invited behind the barricades.

From pop music to Olympic medalists, one show is supplying the spectacle.

“I don’t know if there’s anything more impressive than the TODAY Show on the road for the Olympics. It is, as you are seeing, a huge production,” says Savannah Guthrie, TODAY Show Anchor.

This is the first Olympic Games for the duo of Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. Last month, Hoda was named co-anchor of the TODAY Show.

“Did you know right off the bat that this relationship was going to work out?,” Aaron asks them.

“Yeah kind of,” Guthrie says.

“We did,” Kotb agrees. “There was something about sitting next to Savannah, especially, after all of that stuff went down at the show, and when you are in crisis mode, everyone’s true colors come out. I think, you see them for who they really are, and I think we bonded through that and realize as we were going we are building a friendship. And it’s weird to see it happening on TV, but that’s what’s happening.”

Without a doubt, their friendship shines bright not only on camera but behind it as well.

We also talked to Savannah and Hoda about their favorite story of the games. For both it was the redemption of Nathan Chen, who was the gold medal favorite. He had two mediocre skates but then made history hitting six quads.