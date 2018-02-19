Winter Olympics inspire young Wichita figure skaters

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Some Wichita athletes are using the 2018 Winter Olympics as motivation to improve their figure skating skills.

“I just love watching them because I want to be there one day, and I just know how much hard work they put in it to get to that point,” said Cori Ford.

“It makes me really proud of the United States and makes me want to represent them too,” said Grace Francis.

Grace,12, and Cori, 14, are both members of the Wichita Figure Skating Club.

“My dad took me to this hockey game and figure skaters came out and did their program and I never took my eyes off of them. I told my dad right then that I wanted to do that and then he signed me up for lessons and then I’ve been skating ever since,” Cori said. “I just love it! There was a week off like a week ago and I felt lost. I didn’t know what to do without skating.”

Cori and Grace agree when they’re on the ice not much else matters.

“When I’m in the air, it feels like I’m flying, so it’s always super fun. When I’m having a bad day, it always makes my day better,” Cori said

“It’s like I’m flying!” Grace said.

“You’ll hear any kid say it feels like they’re flying. That’s really what it feels like,” said Wichita Figure Skating Club Coach Mirielle Chambers.

Chambers, who is a retired figure skater, said the Olympics often have a positive impact on the local figure skating community.

“Every four years, we get a boost in numbers because it’s one of the few times figure skating is really popular,” Chambers said.

Chambers added her skaters also take notice of the Olympic athletes.

“You watch it on TV and the kids get really motivated. They see people from their country and other countries that they’re really kind of supporting,” she said.

Grace and Cori said they aspire to be Olympic figure skaters one day.

“It tells me that what my future could be in skating if i keep improving,” Grace said.’

Even if it’s not your goal to become an Olympic figure skater, Chambers encourages everyone to at least try it.

“Just try it and you may love it!” Chambers said. “It looks hard. It is hard. I mean, nobody out here would say that figure skating is easy by any means, but all you have to do is strap on your pair of skates and get out there for the first time.”

