Wichita State and Kansas climb in latest AP poll

AP and KSNW-TV Published: Updated:
Cincinnati guard Jarron Cumberland (34) drives to the basket against Wichita State guard Austin Reaves (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday Feb. 18, 2018, in Highland Heights, Ky. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP and KSNW) — Wichita State and Kansas climbed in the AP poll released Monday. Kansas climbed five spots and Wichita State jumped six spots with its win over Cincinnati. The Shockers were No. 19 the previous week.

Elsewhere in the AAC, Cleveland dropped six spots to No. 11 and Houston joined the list at No. 23.

Virginia strengthened its hold on No. 1 in the AP Top 25 while Duke jumped back into the top five after a pair of impressive wins.

The Cavaliers earned 42 of 65 first-place votes. That’s 12 more than last week, when they reached No. 1 for the first time since the Ralph Sampson era.

The top four remained unchanged, with No. 2 Michigan State earning 19 first-place votes after rallying from 27 down to beat Northwestern. Third-ranked Villanova got the other four first-place votes after winning at No. 4 Xavier.

Fifth-ranked Duke jumped seven spots after beating Virginia Tech and Clemson despite playing without injured top freshman Marvin Bagley III.

Middle Tennessee checked in at 24th, marking its first AP Top 25 appearance in program history.

The AP Top 25 Poll

(###) Number of first place votes
 
1
Virginia (42)
ACC
Record: 24-2
PV Rank

1

Points

1,601
2
Michigan State (19)
Big Ten
Record: 26-3
2
1,565
3
Villanova (4)
Big East
Record: 24-3
3
1,509
4
Xavier
Big East
Record: 24-4
4
1,398
5
Duke
ACC
Record: 22-5
12
1,292
6
Texas Tech
Big 12
Record: 22-5
7
1,206
6
Gonzaga
West Coast
Record: 25-4
9
1,206
8
Kansas
Big 12
Record: 21-6
13
1,166
9
Purdue
Big Ten
Record: 24-5
6
1,130
10
North Carolina
ACC
Record: 21-7
14
1,074
11
Cincinnati
American Athletic Conference (AAC)
Record: 23-4
5
954
12
Auburn
SEC
Record: 23-4
10
873
13
Wichita State
American Athletic Conference (AAC)
Record: 21-5
19
870
14
Arizona
Pac-12
Record: 21-6
17
831
15
Clemson
ACC
Record: 20-6
11
683
16
Ohio State
Big Ten
Record: 22-7
8
680
17
Michigan
Big Ten
Record: 22-7
22
615
18
Rhode Island
Atlantic 10
Record: 21-4
16
455
19
Tennessee
SEC
Record: 19-7
18
427
20
Nevada
Mountain West
Record: 23-5
24
330
21
West Virginia
Big 12
Record: 19-8
20
329
22
Saint Mary’s (Cal)
West Coast
Record: 25-4
15
291
23
Houston
American Athletic Conference (AAC)
Record: 21-5
263
24
Middle Tennessee
Conference USA
Record: 22-5
87
25
Florida State
ACC
Record: 19-8
63

