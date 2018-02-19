Wichita buzzing about NCAA Tournament, arena renovations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) Can you feel it?

The madness?

We’re just weeks away from the NCAA tournament rolling into town. It’s been decades since Wichita hosted the games, but the city feels they have the perfect arena for the dance.

“It is the marquee event,” says AJ Boleski, General Manager of Intrust Bank Arena. “Been talking about it for a long time and planning for it and now it is time to put those plans into action.”

It just doesn’t get any bigger than this.

“I mean to come to Wichita, Kansas is awesome,” says ` Ben Lee.

Boleski adds, “I don’t know if nerves are the right word.”

The best hoopers in the country on the biggest stage. All ready to dance.

This is why the Intrust Bank Arena was built.

“It’s nice,” says Wichitan Jacklyn Woodard. “It is nice to have a big place.”

Time to roll out all the new changes before thousands of fans will have this place rocking. Improved lounge area’s, wifi access and new escalators those are just small finishing touches to some of the major projects INTRUST has been working on.

“Our focus is always on the guest experience and making sure that is a very high level,” explains Boleski.

Like the transformation to the arena’s North Side. It’s bigger, with twice the doors and has a plaza for fans to hang out in when they’re taking a break from the action.

A total of $1.7 million was dropped on these renovations. All for fans to get the most of the madness.

“Well If I can get tickets I don’t mind paying the money?” asks Lee.

Woodard says, “I didn’t even know they were up for sale already.”

Everyone will at least get a chance to see the players. The arena is open free to the public during team practices the Wednesday before the games.

“I did not know that,” says Woodard. “I think that is great because I literally live right here.”

Lee can’t believe it either. “I am excited about it. Me and my buddies.”

So who is ready for all the crazy dunks, heartbreaking moments and team spirit you can possibly handle?

Ben Lee sure is.

“Wichita truly been missing something like this.”

And so is Wichita.

“i think it is just the beginning of some really great things,” says Woodard.

Boleski says. “We always try to tell our staff to take at least ten seconds during the day and just stop and kind of look around and soak it in.”