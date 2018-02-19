What to watch tonight in PyeongChang: Ice dance medal time, must-win for USA men’s hockey

There’s a full slate of competiton continuing tonight in PyeongChang.

Ice dance medals will be awarded tonight in Primetime, with both Team USA’s Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue and Alex and Maia Shibutani in medal contention. The qualifying playoff begins in the men’s hockey tournament as Team USA takes on a familiar foe in Slovakia in a must-win game. The Jamaican women’s bobsled team is also set to make its Olympic debut in its new sled.

Men’s and women’s round robin curling continues, and three short track events will take place: the men’s 500m qualifiers, women’s 1000m qualifiers and women’s 3000m relay finals. Medals will also be awarded in the women’s 3000m relay.

Tonight in Primetime

Canada’s Tess Virtue and Scott Moir will go for gold after earning the highest score ever in the short dance last night. Can the ‘Shib Sibs,’ Alex and Maia Shibutani, make it to the podium? They are currently in fourth place and trail Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue, who sit in bronze position, by just .02.

Meanwhile, catch Maddie Bowman, Brita Sigourney and Annalisa Drew in the women’s freeski halfpipe final tonight. Maddie Bowman’s road to defending her 2014 gold medal will not be easy. Canada’s Cassie Sharpe and France’s Maria Martinod performed just as expected in the qualifying runs and are capable of stealing the top of the podium. Bowman finished in sixth place in the qualifying rounds last night. Sharpe and Martinod sit in first and second place, respectively. However, Team USA still has a good chance at making the podium. Brita Sigourney came out to play in her halfpipe qualifying runs, scoring a 90.60 to secure the third place spot. Bowman will have to improve on her 83.80 score if she wants to finish atop the podium.

On the men’s side, David Wise, Torin Yater-Wallace, Aaron Blunck and Aaron Ferreira headline a strong American talent pool. All four skiers have the talent to win gold, and a podium sweep isn’t out of the question. David Wise is looking to defend his Sochi gold after becoming the first halfpipe skier to land four double corks in four different directions (left, right, switch left and switch right) in a competition run during last month’s X Games. If Wise lands a similiar run tonight, he could be extremely tough to beat.

Some international skiers who could end up on the podium include Canada’s Mike Riddle, Noah Bowman and Simon d’Artois. Riddle won silver in Sochi, d’Artois won the gold medal at the 2015 X Games and Bowman attemps a variety of switch tricks in his entertaining halfpipe runs. All three could give Wise a run for his title. The Flying Frenchman, aka Kevin Rolland, is France’s best shot at the podium. He took home the bronze medal four years ago.

Finally, take a look back at the two-man bobsled, as top German pilots Francesco Friedrich and Johannes Lochner looked to contend for the gold medal. South Korean Won Yun-jong also set his sights on the podium, trying to become another hometown hero in a sliding sport.

Watch on TV: NBC 8:00p.m. ET / 5:00p.m. PT

NBCOlympics.com / NBC Sports App: Stream LIVE here 8:00p.m. ET / 5:00p.m. PT

Hockey

After a disappointing preliminary round, Team USA kicks off the qualification playoffs against a familiar foe in Slovakia. The two teams met in Group B, when USA emerged with the 2-1 win as Ryan Donato scored two power-play goals to lead the Americans offensively. Puck drop is set for 10:10p.m. ET / 7:10p.m. PT—the winner will advance to play the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals.

Slovenia will take on Norway at 2:40 a.m. Norway is coming off a frustrating shootout loss to Germany. Goaltender Lars Haugen stopped 36 shots but was unable to stay as sharp during the shootout, giving up three goals. Norway is still looking for its first win of the tournament. The winner will advance to play Ilya Kovalchuk and the Olympic Athletes from Russia.

Germany will play Switzerland in the third qualifying-round game. Germany finally got its first win of the tournament, and goaltender Danny aus den Birken looked phenomenal between the pipes. It was a big win for the Germans after they failed to qualify for the 2014 Games in Sochi. Germany is hungry for more, and it will look to advance to play Sweden in the quarterfinals.

Finland takes on host South Korea in the fourth and final qualifying playoff game. Finland was handed its first loss of the tournament by an undefeated Sweden team last time out, but the team features two of the top young prospects of the tournament: Eeli Tolvanen and Miro Heiskanen were both drafted in the first round of the 2017 NHL draft. If the home team wants to win, these are the two guys Korea will have to keep tabs on. The winner of this game will advance to play Canada.

Men’s Qualifying Playoff Round

USA vs. Slovakia Stream LIVE Here 10:10p.m. ET / 7:10p.m. PT

Slovenia vs. Norway Stream LIVE Here 2:40a.m. ET / 11:40p.m. PT

Switzerland vs. Germany Stream LIVE Here 7:10a.m. ET / 4:10a.m. PT

Finland vs. South Korea Stream LIVE Here 7:10a.m. ET / 4:10a.m. PT

Two classification games will be played in the women’s tournament. Sweden will take on Korea at 10:10p.m. Sweden is coming off a tough overtime loss to Japan, and Korea is coming off a 2-0 loss to Switzerland. Japan, currently on a two-game winning streak, will play Switzerland. The Japanese will have a chance at the country’s highest-ever finish with fifth place on the line.

Sweden vs. Korea Stream LIVE Here 10:10p.m. ET / 7:10p.m. PT

Switzerland vs. Japan Stream LIVE Here 2:40a.m. ET / 11:40p.m. PT

Curling

Both the men’s and women’s round robin tournaments continue. The U.S. women’s team got a two wins yesterday and their record stands at 4-3. Canada also picked up a win last night, defeating Japan 8-3 and evened its record at 3-3 after starting the Olympics off winless.

Women’s Round Robin

CAN vs. CHN Stream LIVE Here 12:05a.m. ET / 9:05p.m. PT

GBR vs. JPN Stream LIVE Here 12:05a.m. ET / 9:05p.m. PT

USA vs. KOR Stream LIVE Here 12:05a.m. ET / 9:05p.m. PT

Men’s Round Robin

Sweden is sitting atop of the standings with an undefeated 6-0 record.

GBR vs. NOR Stream LIVE Here 7:05p.m. ET / 4:05p.m. PT

JPN vs. CAN Stream LIVE Here 7:05p.m. ET / 4:05p.m. PT

KOR vs. SUI Stream LIVE Here 7:05p.m. ET / 4:05p.m. PT

ITA vs. SWE Stream LIVE Here 7:05p.m. ET / 4:05p.m. PT

SUI vs. USA Stream LIVE Here 6:05a.m. ET / 3:05a.m. PT

NOR vs. ITA Stream LIVE Here 6:05a.m. ET / 3:05a.m. PT

JPN vs. DEN Stream LIVE Here 6:05a.m. ET / 3:05a.m. PT

Figure Skating

Catch the entire free dance in Primetime on NBC as well as NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

Here were the top five pairs from last night’s ice dance:

1. Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir (CAN) – 83.67

2. Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron (FRA) – 81.93

3. Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue (USA) – 77.75

4. Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani (USA) – 77.73

5. Anna Cappellini and Luca Lanotte (ITA) – 76.57

Ice Dance Free Dance

Stream LIVE Here 8:00p.m. ET / 5:00p.m. PT

Freestyle Skiing

Watch the women’s freeski halfpipe final and men’s halfpipe qualifying from start to finish on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

Women’s Freeski Halfpipe Final: Stream LIVE Here 8:30p.m. ET / 4:30p.m. PT

Men’s Freeski Halfpipe Qualifying Round: Stream LIVE Here 11:00p.m. ET / 8:00p.m. PT

Nordic Combined

Germany will be the team to beat after winning all four available gold medals at last year’s World Championships. German Johannes Rydzek is the reigning world champion, and compatriot Eric Frenzel has won the last five World Cup titles. Brothers Bryan and Taylor Fletcher lead the way for Team USA. Bryan Fletcher took up ski jumping as a way to stay happy when he was diagnosed with cancer as a child, and Taylor followed into the sport before both made the switch to nordic combined.

Combined large hill ski jump: Stream LIVE Here 5:00a.m. ET / 2:00a.m. PT

Large hill 10km: Stream LIVE Here 7:45a.m. ET / 4:45a.m. PT

Short Track

There are three rookies in the Men’s 500m: John-Henry Krueger, Aaron Tran and Thomas Hong. The podium favorites are Hungary’s Shaolin Sandor and Shaoang Liu. China’s Wu Dajing, who won silver in this event four years ago, is also in the medal mix. South Korea’s own Seo Yi-ra is the reigning world champion.

Great Britain’s Elise Christie is the reigning world champion in the women’s 1000m. However, South Korea’s Choi Min-jeong and Shim Suk-hee have dominated in this event at the World Cups. Lana Gehring and Jessica Kooreman look to make noise for Team USA.

No American qualified for an Olympic berth in the women’s 3000m relay. Look for China’s Fan Kexin: She was a key asset in China winning gold in the event at the 2017 Worlds.

Men 500m/Women 1000m qualifiers, women 3000m relay final: Stream LIVE Here 5:00a.m. ET / 2:00a.m. PT

Bobsled

After some wild controversy, Jamaica’s bobsled team will indeed compete in PyeongChang. Catch Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian and Carrie Russel in their Olympic debut in the first two runs of women’s bobsled. After the surprise departure of its driver coach last week, Jamaica found themselves in quite the situation. Their first-ever appearance at the Games was in jeopardy—that was, until Red Stripe stepped in. Red stripe, Jamaica’s No. 1 beer company, stepped up and purchased the team a new sled.

Women’s runs 1-2: Stream LIVE Here 6:50a.m. ET / 3:50a.m. PT

Biathlon

After winning the inaugural mixed relay in 2014, Norway looks to defend its gold medal in PyeongChang. Germany and France will likely be the biggest challengers, while Americans Lowell Bailey and Susan Dunklee aim to pull off an surprise result.

Mixed relay: Stream LIVE Here 6:15a.m. ET / 3:15a.m. PT