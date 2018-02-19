Westar Energy requesting increases for solar panel customers, and regular energy users

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – If you have solar panels on your roof, Westar Energy is requesting an increase of 20 percent to your bill to the Kansas Corporation Commission.

It’s an effort to save money for those who use regular energy, but it has caused some frustrations for the customers that use solar panels.

Westar officials said solar panel customers are using just as much energy as everyone else, but don’t see it on their bill.

“We are wanting to update prices so that its reflecting the full service that customers receive when they are generating their own power,” Westar’s Gina Penzig said.

They said people who aren’t using solar panels are picking up the slack in their bills for what solar panel users aren’t having to pay.

Ron Perry of Topeka has solar panels on his house and said during the winter months, his bill is zero dollars, sometimes he even gets a bill with a negative number.

“They are also sometimes storing some energy on the power grid, so they are using it in additional ways that a normal customer wouldn’t use it, but they are paying less,” Penzig said.

After a $14,000 bill from installing the solar panels on Perry’s house, he thought it would pay off in the long run, so he is frustrated with this request by Westar.

“It doesn’t make sense to me to single out one thing that saves energy over the other things that save energy,” Perry said. “I don’t mind paying my fair share, and the same rate that everyone else pays, but if I have a vacant rental property, are they going to charge me the same bill as if its occupied?”

Westar is trying to regulate the bill for solar panel customers so people who don’t use them, aren’t seeing an increase on their bills.

Along with the request to the KCC, Westar is request a $4 increase for all customers when they get their bill. That increase would come from a service charge.

It is important to note that these changes are still proposals, and the KCC will have to decide if they approve or deny the requests.

Westar also said they are going to “grandfather” those who put solar panels on their house before October 2015, when this conversation started, and they would not see the increase if the request is approved.