WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Police are searching for a suspect following a shooting in west Wichita.

They tell us it happened around 3 a.m. at 135th and Maple.

It was there officers say a 19-year-old man got into a car with two other people, when one of them shot the victim in the head.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Officials say he is expected to live.

KSN is continue to follow this story and bring you the latest in the investigation, both on-air and online.