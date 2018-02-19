Update: Argument over food ends in man being shot

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said an argument between two men over food resulted in shooting Monday afternoon around 2:45.
One man, in his 50’s, received a gunshot wound to the arm and chest and walked to a nearby gas station in the 1700 block of South Hydraulic.
Police said the victim wasn’t cooperative. They followed a blood trail back to a home in the 1600 block of East Osie. The SWAT team was called to the home to investigate, but a suspect was not located inside.
Right now, police are still searching for the 49-year-old suspect. If you have any information the case, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.
