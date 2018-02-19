The Podium Day 10: All in the (Olympic) family; Vermont’s Olympic pedigree

Imagine having a family member as an Olympian. How cool!

All the time, stress, excitement around competing in the Olympics are very real for the loved ones of Olympians.

Enter Craig Kilburg, the fiancé of an Olympic speedskater Mia Manganello.

In Day 10’s episode, The Podium team watches Manganello’s race with Kilburg, who details how he copes with the stress on the sidelines. Plus, Katie Couric has the story of how a small town in Vermont has sent a resident to nearly every Winter Olympics since 1984.

